Shake Shack's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 02, 2018 8:01am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2018
The Week Ahead: Apple And Tesla Earnings, FOMC Meeting, Sonos IPO
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Shake Shack's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Shake Shack's EPS to be near 18 cents on sales of $110.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Shake Shack reported earnings per share of 20 cents on revenue of $91.31 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 10 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 21.54 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.06 0.15 0.16
EPS Actual 0.15 0.1 0.17 0.2

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 88.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Shake Shack stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

El Pollo Loco Q2 Earnings Preview