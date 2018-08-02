Shake Shack's Q2 Earnings Outlook
Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) releases its next round of earnings Thursday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Shake Shack's Q2 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Shake Shack's EPS to be near 18 cents on sales of $110.99 million.
In the same quarter last year, Shake Shack reported earnings per share of 20 cents on revenue of $91.31 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 10 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be up 21.54 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.06
|0.15
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.1
|0.17
|0.2
Stock Performance
For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 88.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Shake Shack stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.