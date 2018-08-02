Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Post's EPS to be near $1.11 on sales of $1.57 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Post Holdings reported earnings per share of 63 cents on sales of $1.27 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 76.19 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 23.43 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.81 0.93 0.6 EPS Actual 1.06 0.88 0.88 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.37 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Post stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Post's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.postholdings.com/