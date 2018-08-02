El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on El Pollo Loco Holdings management projections, analysts predict EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $111.25 million.

In the same quarter last year, El Pollo Loco Holdings reported EPS of 21 cents on revenue of $105.57 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 4.76 percent. Revenue would be up 5.38 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.1 0.18 0.2 EPS Actual 0.17 0.11 0.18 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating El Pollo Loco Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

El Pollo Loco is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=130004