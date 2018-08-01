Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Treehouse Foods's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Treehouse Foods earnings of 25 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.42 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Treehouse Foods EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 51 cents. Revenue was $1.52 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 50.98 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be down 6.7 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.93 0.77 0.49 EPS Actual 0.18 1.02 0.67 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Treehouse Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Treehouse Foods' Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.treehousefoods.com/News-Media