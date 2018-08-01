Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TEVA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Teva management projections, analysts predict EPS of 64 cents on revenue of $4.74 billion.

Teva EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.02. Revenue was $5.69 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 37.25 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 16.64 percent from the year-ago period. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.76 1.06 1.08 EPS Actual 0.94 0.93 1 1.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Teva have declined 25.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Teva stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Teva Pharmaceutical's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://digital.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=7985&seid=1427