Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Sally Beauty management projections, analysts predict EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $995.3 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 52 cents. Revenue was $998 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 15.38 percent. Sales would be down 0.27 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.44 0.48 0.49 EPS Actual 0.54 0.44 0.48 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Sally Beauty stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sally Beauty's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/sbh1808028MPdf8lM.html