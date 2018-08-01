Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
August 01, 2018 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Related REGN
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These August PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings And IPOs
'Apple Of Oil,' Shake Shack, Scandal-Ridden CBS Earnings Due: Investing Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Regeneron earnings will be near $4.70 per share on sales of $1.56 billion, according to analysts.

Regeneron earnings in the same period a year ago was $4.17. Quarterly sales came in at $1.47 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 12.71 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.12 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 4.32 4.52 3.85 3.16
EPS Actual 4.67 5.23 3.99 4.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Regeneron. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Regeneron's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.regeneron.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (REGN)

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These August PDUFA Dates
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings And IPOs
Crispr Therapeutics Falls As Studies Suggest Possible Cancerous Side Effect
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Dominate The Headlines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on REGN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jogging In Place: Fed Leaves Rates Alone, Strikes Positive Tone In Post-Meeting Statement