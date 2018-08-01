Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Regeneron earnings will be near $4.70 per share on sales of $1.56 billion, according to analysts.

Regeneron earnings in the same period a year ago was $4.17. Quarterly sales came in at $1.47 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 12.71 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 6.12 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 4.32 4.52 3.85 3.16 EPS Actual 4.67 5.23 3.99 4.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Regeneron. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Regeneron's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.regeneron.com/