Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Paycom Software will report earnings of 48 cents per share on revenue of $124.35 million.

In the same quarter last year, Paycom Software posted a profit of 26 cents on sales of $98.22 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 84.62 percent increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 26.59 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.9 0.24 0.19 0.2 EPS Actual 0.95 0.29 0.29 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Paycom Software stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Paycom Software's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.