Newfield Exploration (NYSE: NFX) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Newfield Exploration earnings will be near 82 cents per share on sales of $601.37 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Newfield Exploration posted a profit of 43 cents on sales of $402 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 90.7 percent. Revenue would be up 49.59 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Newfield Exploration's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.63 0.39 0.45 EPS Actual 0.43 0.71 0.52 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Newfield Exploration have declined 0 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Newfield Exploration stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.