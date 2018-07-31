Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners earnings of 76 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $247.7 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Hi-Crush Partners reported earnings per share of 18 cents on revenue of $135 million. Sales would be up 83.18 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.51 0.38 0.15 EPS Actual 0.59 0.52 0.32 0.18

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 82.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts' have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Hi-Crush Partners stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.