Earnings Preview: Del Taco Restaurants
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 26, 2018 7:46am   Comments
Notable earnings after Thursday's close (Seeking Alpha)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Del Taco's Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Del Taco modeled for quarterly EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $116.9 million.

In the same quarter last year, Del Taco announced EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $108.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 7.69 percent. Sales would be have grown 7.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Del Taco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.17 0.13 0.12
EPS Actual 0.08 0.15 0.13 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Del Taco are up 14.64 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Del Taco stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Del Taco Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

