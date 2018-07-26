Earnings Preview: Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Del Taco's Q2 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Del Taco modeled for quarterly EPS of 14 cents on revenue of $116.9 million.
In the same quarter last year, Del Taco announced EPS of 13 cents on revenue of $108.5 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 7.69 percent. Sales would be have grown 7.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Del Taco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.17
|0.13
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|0.15
|0.13
|0.13
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Del Taco are up 14.64 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Del Taco stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Del Taco Q2 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.