On Thursday, National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 2 cents and sales around $2 billion.

National Oilwell Varco EPS loss in the same period a year ago came in at 14 cents. Revenue was $1.76 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 114.29 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 13.70 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the National Oilwell Varco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.04 -0.08 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.04 -0.07 -0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with National Oilwell Varco. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.