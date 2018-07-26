On Thursday, Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Community Health Systems is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Community Health Systems reporting a loss of 43 cents per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

Community Health Systems' loss in the same period a year ago was 25 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $4.14 billion. Sales would be down 15.06 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.34 -0.26 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.13 -0.25 -0.41 -0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.49 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Community Health Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.