On Thursday, Visteon (NYSE: VC) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.48 and sales around $798.94 million.

In the same quarter last year, Visteon posted EPS of $1.38 on sales of $774 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 7.25 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 3.22 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.8 1.73 1.26 1.26 EPS Actual 2.08 1.64 1.42 1.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Visteon are up 16.58 percent. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Visteon stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.