ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

ConocoPhillips EPS is expected to be around $1.07, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $9.81 billion.

In the same quarter last year, ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of 14 cents on revenue of $8.88 billion. Sales would be up 10.45 percent from the same quarter last year. ConocoPhillips' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.44 0.04 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.96 0.45 0.16 0.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on ConocoPhillips stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

ConocoPhillips' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ay32nuut