ConocoPhillips' Earnings Preview
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
ConocoPhillips EPS is expected to be around $1.07, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $9.81 billion.
In the same quarter last year, ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of 14 cents on revenue of $8.88 billion. Sales would be up 10.45 percent from the same quarter last year. ConocoPhillips' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.44
|0.04
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.45
|0.16
|0.14
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on ConocoPhillips stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
ConocoPhillips' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ay32nuut