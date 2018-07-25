Q2 Earnings Outlook For BorgWarner
On Thursday, BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.
Earnings and Revenue
BorgWarner earnings will be near $1.11 per share on sales of $2.72 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, BorgWarner reported EPS of 96 cents on revenue of $2.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 15.63 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 13.81 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|Q3 2017
|Q2 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|1.01
|0.86
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.1
|1.07
|0.95
|0.96
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on BorgWarner stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
BorgWarner's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/965/26235