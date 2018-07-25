Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Outlook For BorgWarner
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
Related BWA
Sergio Marchionne Dies At 66: How The CEO Rescued Fiat, Chrysler
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2018
Auto supplier sector on watch (Seeking Alpha)

On Thursday, BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

BorgWarner earnings will be near $1.11 per share on sales of $2.72 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, BorgWarner reported EPS of 96 cents on revenue of $2.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 15.63 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 13.81 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.03 1.01 0.86 0.89
EPS Actual 1.1 1.07 0.95 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on BorgWarner stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

BorgWarner's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/965/26235

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (BWA)

Sergio Marchionne Dies At 66: How The CEO Rescued Fiat, Chrysler
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2018
Report: The Automotive Turbocharger Market Will Exceed $24 Billion By 2024
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BWA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.