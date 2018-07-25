On Thursday, BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

BorgWarner earnings will be near $1.11 per share on sales of $2.72 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, BorgWarner reported EPS of 96 cents on revenue of $2.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 15.63 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 13.81 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.01 0.86 0.89 EPS Actual 1.1 1.07 0.95 0.96

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on BorgWarner stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

BorgWarner's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/965/26235