Gilead Sciences Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 25, 2018 7:55am   Comments
On Wednesday, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Gilead Sciences is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Gilead Sciences EPS is expected to be around $1.56, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.2 billion.

Gilead Sciences EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.56. Sales were $7.14 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 39.06 percent. Sales would be down 27.18 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.64 1.67 2.12 2.13
EPS Actual 1.48 1.78 2.27 2.56

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Gilead Sciences stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Gilead's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.gilead.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=69964&p=irol-fundsnapshot

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

