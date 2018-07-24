Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) will be releasing its next round of earnings Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Travelzoo EPS is expected to be around 9 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $27.98 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 80 percent. Sales would be have grown 5.94 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.2 0.01 -0.05 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Travelzoo stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Travelzoo's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations