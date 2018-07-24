GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on GrubHub management projections, analysts predict EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $233 million.

GrubHub EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 26 cents. Revenue was $158.7 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 57.69 percent. Revenue would be up 46.73 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.31 0.24 0.26 EPS Actual 0.52 0.37 0.28 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 143.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on GrubHub stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

GrubHub's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.grubhub.com/investors/overview/default.aspx