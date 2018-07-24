Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Waste Connections management projections, analysts predict EPS of 62 cents on revenue of $1.23 billion.

Waste Connections reported a per-share profit of 55 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.18 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 12.73 percent. Sales would be up 4.59 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Waste Connections's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.49 0.58 0.53 EPS Actual 0.56 0.52 0.6 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Waste Connections stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Waste Connections's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://wasteconnections.investorroom.com/news-releases