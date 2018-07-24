Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway earnings of $1.05 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.71 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Canadian National Railway earnings in the same period a year ago was 99 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $2.47 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 6.06 percent. Revenue would be up 9.89 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.99 1.07 1 EPS Actual 0.79 0.94 1.05 0.99

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Canadian National Railway stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Canadian National Railway's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.icastpro.ca/events/cn/2018/07/24/second-quarter-2018-financial-and-operating-results