Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) will be releasing its next round of earnings Tuesday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Costamare modeled for quarterly EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $95.91 million.

In the same quarter last year, Costamare reported EPS of 21 cents on revenue of $105 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 52.38 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 8.67 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Costamare's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.17 0.19 0.23 EPS Actual 0.12 0.17 0.16 0.21

Stock Performance

Shares of Costamare were trading at $7.21 as of July 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.13 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Costamare stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.