Chubb (NYSE: CB) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Chubb EPS will likely be near $2.62 while revenue will be around $7.33 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.50 on sales of $7.06 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 4.80 percent. Revenue would be up 3.85 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.34 2.42 -0.24 2.51 EPS Actual 2.34 2.28 -0.13 2.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Chubb stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.