On Tuesday, 3M (NYSE: MMM) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

3M EPS is expected to be around $2.59, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $8.41 billion.

In the same quarter last year, 3M reported earnings per share of $2.25 on sales of $7.81 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 15.11 percent. Revenue would be up 7.68 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the 3M's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.21 2.54 EPS Actual 2.5 2.1 2.33 2.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on 3M stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.