Biogen Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 23, 2018 3:20pm   Comments
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) unveils its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Biogen will report earnings of $5.26 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Biogen posted a profit of $5.04 on sales of $3.08 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 4.37 percent. Sales would be have grown 5.91 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 5.92 5.47 5.67 4.52
EPS Actual 6.05 5.26 6.31 5.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Biogen stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Biogen's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2biicv4u

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

