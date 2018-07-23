On Tuesday, AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict AudioCodes will report earnings of 9 cents per share on revenue of $42.15 million.

In the same quarter last year, AudioCodes posted EPS of 8 cents on sales of $38.7 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 12.50 percent. Revenue would be up 8.81 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.11 0.09 0.08 EPS Actual 0.13 0.12 0.1 0.08

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 25.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate AudioCodes stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

AudioCodes is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.audiocodes.com/news/press-releases