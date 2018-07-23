On Tuesday, Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Astec Industries will report earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $332.64 million.

In the same quarter last year, Astec Industries reported earnings per share of 62 cents on revenue of $301.9 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 46.77 percent. Sales would be have grown 10.18 percent from the same quarter last year. Astec Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.44 0.45 0.8 EPS Actual 0.87 0.42 0.47 0.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Astec Industries are up 8.6 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Astec Industries. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Astec Industries' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.