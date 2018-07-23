Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) will be releasing its next round of earnings Monday. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Helix Energy Solutions Gr EPS will likely be near 7 cents while revenue will be around $186.08 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Helix Energy Solutions Gr reported an EPS loss of 4 cents on revenue of $150.32 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 275.00 percent. Revenue would be up 23.78 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.01 0.02 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 0.02 -0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Helix Energy Solutions Gr stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.