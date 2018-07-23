Crane (NYSE: CR) announces its next round of earnings Monday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Crane management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.35 on revenue of $835.28 million.

Crane earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.17. Quarterly sales came in at $702.5 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 15.38 percent. Sales would be up 18.90 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.17 1.1 1.17 EPS Actual 1.31 1.18 1.13 1.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Crane stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.