Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) announces its next round of earnings today. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Limelight Networks' Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Limelight Networks EPS will likely be near 3 cents while revenue will be around $49.63 million, according to analysts.

Limelight Networks's loss in the same period a year ago was 3 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $45.37 million. Revenue would be up 9.39 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 0 0.01 EPS Actual 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.03

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 48.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Limelight Networks stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Limelight Networks' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/llnw180719.html