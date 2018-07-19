First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) unveils its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Based on First Financial Bancorp management projections, analysts predict EPS of 52 cents on revenue of $147.67 million.

First Financial Bancorp reported a per-share profit of 37 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $85.97 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 40.54 percent. Sales would be up 71.76 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.4 0.38 0.38 EPS Actual 0.52 0.45 0.39 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on First Financial Bancorp stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.