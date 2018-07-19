On Thursday, Celanese (NYSE: CE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Celanese earnings will be near $2.40 per share on sales of $1.81 billion, according to analysts.

Celanese earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.79. Quarterly sales came in at $1.51 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 34.08 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 19.87 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 2.3 1.93 1.75 EPS Actual 2.79 1.98 1.93 1.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Celanese stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.