PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict PPG Industries will report earnings of $1.90 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

In the same quarter last year, PPG Industries reported EPS of $1.83 on revenue of $3.8 billion. Sales would be have grown 8.51 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.2 1.64 1.85 EPS Actual 1.39 1.19 1.57 1.83

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on PPG Industries stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

PPG Industries' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10121641