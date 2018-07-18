Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 19. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Blackstone Group's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Blackstone Group's EPS to be near 73 cents on sales of $1.71 billion.

Blackstone Group reported a profit of 59 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.51 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 23.73 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 13.10 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.68 0.6 0.66 EPS Actual 0.65 0.71 0.69 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Blackstone Group are up 3.69 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Blackstone Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Blackstone Group's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET.