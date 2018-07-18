Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cohen & Steers reporting earnings of 61 cents per share on revenue of $95.33 million.

Cohen & Steers earnings in the same period a year ago was 50 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $92.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 22.00 percent. Revenue would be up 2.66 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.54 0.52 0.48 EPS Actual 0.62 0.55 0.55 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Cohen & Steers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.