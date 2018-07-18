Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Berkshire Hills Bancorp's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 70 cents and sales around $86.98 million.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 57 cents. Sales were $69.54 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 20.69 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 25.07 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Berkshire Hills Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.57 0.58 0.58 EPS Actual 0.65 0.58 0.59 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.