American Express (NYSE: AXP) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.82 and sales around $10.06 billion.

American Express earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.47. Quarterly sales came in at $8.3 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.81 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 21.10 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 1.7 1.54 1.47 1.43 EPS Actual 1.86 1.58 1.5 1.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on American Express stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Express is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.americanexpress.com/Investor-Relations