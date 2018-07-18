Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For American Express
Benzinga News Desk  
 
July 18, 2018 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Related AXP
11 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2018
Dow Futures: These 4 Top Stocks Are Within 2% Of Buy Points (Investor's Business Daily)

American Express (NYSE: AXP) unveils its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.82 and sales around $10.06 billion.

American Express earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.47. Quarterly sales came in at $8.3 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.81 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 21.10 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017
EPS Estimate 1.7 1.54 1.47 1.43
EPS Actual 1.86 1.58 1.5 1.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.61 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on American Express stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Express is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.americanexpress.com/Investor-Relations

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (AXP)

11 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2018
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
Credit Suisse Previews Specialty Finance Companies On Deck To Report Earnings
Wells Fargo Downgrades Syntel After 48% Run, Sees Need For Client Diversification
Similar To Uber, eBay Network Effects Offer Big Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AXP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.