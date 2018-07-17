Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) releases its next round of earnings Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Fidelity National's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Fidelity National EPS is expected to be around 82 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.08 billion.

Fidelity National reported a per-share profit of 75 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.28 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 9.33 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 9.09 percent from the year-ago period. Fidelity National's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.71 0.72 EPS Actual 0.42 0.6 0.71 0.75

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 13.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Fidelity National stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.