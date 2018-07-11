On Thursday, Peak Resorts (NASDAQ: SKIS) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Peak Resorts EPS will likely be near 62 cents while revenue will be around $52.75 million, according to analysts.

Peak Resorts reported EPS of 52 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $51.26 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.23 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 2.9 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 -0.65 -0.55 0.61 EPS Actual 0.6 -0.66 -0.64 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Peak Resorts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Peak Resorts conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.