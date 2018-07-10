AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 11. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to AngioDynamics' Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect AngioDynamics's EPS to be near 21 cents on sales of $89.32 million.

In the same quarter last year, AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of 19 cents on revenue of $86.91 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 10.53 percent. Revenue would be up 2.77 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.16 0.16 EPS Actual 0.25 0.16 0.12 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate AngioDynamics stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

AngioDynamics is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.angiodynamics.com/