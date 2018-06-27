Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday,. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Shaw Communications analysts model for earnings of 22 cents per share on sales of $1.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of 25 cents on sales of $996.36 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 12 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.37 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.23 0.22 0.24 EPS Actual 0.28 0.18 0.23 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Shaw Communications stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Shaw Communications's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shawq320180628.html