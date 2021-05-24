 Skip to main content

Analyzing Jack In The Box's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 10:13am
On May 7, 2021, Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 11, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Jack In The Box is set for May 25, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.44, equating to a dividend yield of 1.47% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Jack In The Box's Dividend History

Over the past year, Jack In The Box has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 2, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.4, which has since increased by $0.04. Jack In The Box's dividend yield last year was 1.82%, which has since decreased by 0.35%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Jack In The Box's previous dividends.

 

