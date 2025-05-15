May 15, 2025 8:17 AM 2 min read

Trump's $1.2 Trillion 'Made in America' Win: Boeing, GE, And Others Secure Qatar Mega-Deal

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
On Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump inked a deal with the Qatar government, aiming to create an economic exchange valued at least $1.2 trillion, the White House said in a press release.

Apart from this, President Trump disclosed economic agreements between the United States and Qatar totaling over $243.5 billion, which included a significant sale of Boeing Company BA aircraft and GE Aerospace GE engines to Qatar Airways for $96 billion.  

In particular, Qatar Airways and Boeing disclosed an agreement for the airline to purchase up to 210 widebody aircraft.

This deal sets new records as Boeing’s largest-ever widebody order and includes the most significant order for 787 Dreamliners and Qatar Airways’ single largest aircraft order to date.

Additionally, GE Aerospace and Qatar Airways announced a substantial expansion of their long-term collaboration.

Qatar Airways has committed to over 400 engines, including 60 GE9X and 260 GEnx engines, along with additional options and spare units.

This represents the largest widebody engine purchase in GE Aerospace’s history, intended to power Qatar Airways’ next-generation Boeing 777-9 and Boeing 787 aircraft.

These new agreements reinforce GE Aerospace’s dedication to Qatar’s growing aviation sector and build upon a prior order for 188 GE9X engines, bringing the total commitment to 248 of these engines.

Moreover, Parsons Corp. PSN won 30 significant projects with a total potential value of up to $97 billion.

Major Defense Deals: RTX Corporation’s RTX Raytheon secured a $1 billion U.S.-Qatar deal for counter-drone capabilities, making Qatar the first international buyer of Raytheon’s FS-LIDS.

Also, General Atomics penned an agreement of around $2 billion for Qatar’s acquisition of the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system.

Apart from this, the U.S. and Qatar inked a statement of intent to further enhance their security partnership, with potential investments exceeding $38 billion, including support for shared responsibilities at Al Udeid Air Base and future defense capabilities.

All the abovementioned deals are expected to generate billions in investments to bolster American manufacturing, fulfilling the commitment to revitalize domestic production and foster economic growth, the White House said in the press release.

Image by Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock

Posted In:
Equities Large Cap News Contracts Top Stories AI Generated Briefs Donald Trump Stories That Matter
