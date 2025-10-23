This CME Group Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Mike Matson upgraded TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) from Hold to Buy and announced a $148 price target. TransMedics Group shares closed at $119.54 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) from Neutral to Overweight and boosted the price target from $182 to $195. Avery Dennison shares closed at $179.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala upgraded Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $59 to $62. Zions Bancorp shares closed at $51.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell upgraded the rating for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $266 to $300. CME Group closed at $267.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang upgraded Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $80 to $81. Principal Financial Group shares closed at $79.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
