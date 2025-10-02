This Synopsys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Cheng initiated coverage on Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) with an Overweight rating. Absci shares closed at $3.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Li Watsek initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) with an Overweight rating. Context Therapeutics shares closed at $0.9699 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Drew Crum initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10. Corsair Gaming shares closed at $8.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities analyst Drew Crum initiated coverage on Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21. Turtle Beach shares closed at $15.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Exane BNP Paribas analyst Andrew DeGasperi initiated coverage on Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $425. Synopsys shares closed at $488.78 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying SNPS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.