October 2, 2025 2:26 PM 1 min read

This Synopsys Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Brian Cheng initiated coverage on Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) with an Overweight rating. Absci shares closed at $3.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Li Watsek initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) with an Overweight rating. Context Therapeutics shares closed at $0.9699 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Drew Crum initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10. Corsair Gaming shares closed at $8.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Drew Crum initiated coverage on Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $21. Turtle Beach shares closed at $15.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Exane BNP Paribas analyst Andrew DeGasperi initiated coverage on Synopsys, Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $425. Synopsys shares closed at $488.78 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

