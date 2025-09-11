Jim Cramer: This Is The Right Time To Buy This Energy Stock

- Cramer is not going to pull the trigger on Intuitive Surgical.
- Tandem Diabetes Care is a "speculative stock for younger people I actually encourage," says Cramer.
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said this is the right time to buy Phillips 66 PSX.
As per the recent news, Phillips 66, on Tuesday, announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 50% ownership interest in WRB Refining LP from subsidiaries of Cenovus Energy.
Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM is a “speculative stock for younger people I actually encourage,” Cramer said.
Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman, on Sept. 8, maintained Tandem Diabetes Care with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $44 to $22.
Cramer recommended buying some of Cintas CTAS stock here, and then waiting for the quarter. He also recommended buying more in case the quarter's disappointing. “This is a great long-term hold,” he added.
On the earnings front, Cintas announced that it will release fiscal year 2026 first-quarter results on Wednesday, Sept. 24.
Cramer said he is not going to pull the trigger on Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG. “I have liked it [for] a very long time,” he added.
Intuitive Surgical, on July 22, reported second-quarter revenue of $2.44 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.35 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The robotic-assisted surgery company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.93 per share.
Price Action:
- Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 1.5% to settle at $12.37 on Wednesday.
- Cintas shares fell 0.3% to close at $201.40.
- Phillips 66 shares fell 0.7% to settle at $131.42 on Wednesday.
- Intuitive Surgical shares fell 3.8% to close at $449.98.
Read Next:
- Adobe Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.