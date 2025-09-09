Where Phillips 66 Stands With Analysts

Phillips 66 PSX underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $139.15, along with a high estimate of $148.00 and a low estimate of $127.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $135.91, the current average has increased by 2.38%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Phillips 66 among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $145.00 $142.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Raises Neutral $147.00 $144.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $145.00 $144.00 Spiro Dounis UBS Raises Buy $143.00 $141.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $144.00 $147.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $147.00 $148.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $122.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $126.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Outperform $142.00 $135.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $133.00 - Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $148.00 $131.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $115.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $130.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phillips 66. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Phillips 66 compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Phillips 66's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

Financial Insights: Phillips 66

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Phillips 66 faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.6% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips 66's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

