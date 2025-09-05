ABM Industries, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects ABM Industries Inc. ABM to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABM International shares gained 0.6% to $48.40 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABM International shares gained 0.6% to $48.40 in after-hours trading. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported mixed financial results for the second quarter after the market closed on Thursday. Lululemon also lowered its full-year 2025 outlook. Lululemon now expects full-year revenue of $10.85 billion to $11 billion and full-year earnings of $12.77 to $12.97 per share. Analysts had been anticipating full-year revenue of $11.18 billion and earnings of $14.52 per share, per Benzinga Pro. Lululemon shares dipped 15.7% to $173.67 in the after-hours trading session.

reported mixed financial results for the second quarter after the market closed on Thursday. Lululemon also lowered its full-year 2025 outlook. Lululemon now expects full-year revenue of $10.85 billion to $11 billion and full-year earnings of $12.77 to $12.97 per share. Analysts had been anticipating full-year revenue of $11.18 billion and earnings of $14.52 per share, per Benzinga Pro. Lululemon shares dipped 15.7% to $173.67 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Children’s Place Inc. PLCE to post a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $289.58 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Children’s Place shares gained 2.8% to $5.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Docusign Inc. DOCU reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. DocuSign shares surged 8.2% to $82.51 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. DocuSign shares surged 8.2% to $82.51 in the after-hours trading session. Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Thursday. Broadcom reported third-quarter revenue of $15.95 billion, beating analyst estimates of $15.83 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.65 per share. Broadcom shares gained 4.6% to $320.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Piotr Swat on Shutterstock.com