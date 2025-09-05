Broadcom Inc company logo displayed on mobile phone screen
September 5, 2025 2:36 AM 2 min read

ABM Industries, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects ABM Industries Inc. ABM to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ABM International shares gained 0.6% to $48.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported mixed financial results for the second quarter after the market closed on Thursday. Lululemon also lowered its full-year 2025 outlook. Lululemon now expects full-year revenue of $10.85 billion to $11 billion and full-year earnings of $12.77 to $12.97 per share. Analysts had been anticipating full-year revenue of $11.18 billion and earnings of $14.52 per share, per Benzinga Pro. Lululemon shares dipped 15.7% to $173.67 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Children’s Place Inc. PLCE to post a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $289.58 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Children’s Place shares gained 2.8% to $5.47 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Docusign Inc. DOCU reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. DocuSign shares surged 8.2% to $82.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Broadcom Inc. AVGO reported upbeat financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Thursday. Broadcom reported third-quarter revenue of $15.95 billion, beating analyst estimates of $15.83 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.65 per share. Broadcom shares gained 4.6% to $320.11 in the after-hours trading session.

