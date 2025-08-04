This Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington upgraded Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $40 to $54. Federated Hermes shares closed at $49.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey upgraded Zevia PBC ZVIA from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $3 to $5. Zevia shares closed at $3.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen upgraded the rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY from Underperform to Peer Perform. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $401.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Joseph Grabowski upgraded Alamo Group Inc. ALG from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $209 to $260. Alamo Group shares closed at $215.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach upgraded Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV from Peer Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $10. Procore Technologies shares closed at $8.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
