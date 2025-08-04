This Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington upgraded Federated Hermes, Inc. FHI from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $40 to $54. Federated Hermes shares closed at $49.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $40 to $54. Federated Hermes shares closed at $49.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey upgraded Zevia PBC ZVIA from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $3 to $5. Zevia shares closed at $3.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $3 to $5. Zevia shares closed at $3.04 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen upgraded the rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY from Underperform to Peer Perform. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $401.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Underperform to Peer Perform. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $401.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Joseph Grabowski upgraded Alamo Group Inc . ALG from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $209 to $260. Alamo Group shares closed at $215.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $209 to $260. Alamo Group shares closed at $215.62 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach upgraded Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV from Peer Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $10. Procore Technologies shares closed at $8.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ALNY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock