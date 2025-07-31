July 31, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

This UnitedHealth Group Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Michael Ha downgraded UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $312 to $198. UnitedHealth shares closed at $266.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Eric Heath downgraded the rating for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from Overweight to Sector Weight. Palo Alto shares closed at $183.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman downgraded Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $155. Avis Budget shares closed at $172.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $440 to $448. CyberArk Software shares closed at $435.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook downgraded Fortive Corporation FTV from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $60 to $55. Fortive shares closed at $49.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying UNH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

