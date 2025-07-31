This UnitedHealth Group Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Baird analyst Michael Ha downgraded UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $312 to $198. UnitedHealth shares closed at $266.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Keybanc analyst Eric Heath downgraded the rating for Palo Alto Networks, Inc . PANW from Overweight to Sector Weight. Palo Alto shares closed at $183.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman downgraded Avis Budget Group, Inc . CAR from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $155. Avis Budget shares closed at $172.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens downgraded CyberArk Software Ltd . CYBR from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $440 to $448. CyberArk Software shares closed at $435.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook downgraded Fortive Corporation FTV from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $60 to $55. Fortive shares closed at $49.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

